Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

