Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.