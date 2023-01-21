 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

