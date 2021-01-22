Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.96. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
