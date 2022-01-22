Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.