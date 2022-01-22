For the drive home in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…