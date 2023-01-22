 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

