For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25.49. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
