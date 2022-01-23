La Crosse's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low…