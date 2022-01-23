Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.