This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11.38. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
