Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.