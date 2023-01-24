 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News