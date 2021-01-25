 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in La Crosse: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.97. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News