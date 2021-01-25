Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.97. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.