For the drive home in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
