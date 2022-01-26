Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.