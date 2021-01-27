 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21.1. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News