Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21.1. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.