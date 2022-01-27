 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

