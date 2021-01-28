Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.27. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.