This evening in La Crosse: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.27. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.06. 2 degrees is t…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inch…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17. 20 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.8. A 8-degree low is fo…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 10.23. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.35. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.17. We'll see a…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…