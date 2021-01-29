 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

