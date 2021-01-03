This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 17.9. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.59. 24 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.4. 11 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.12. Today's forec…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 32.15. A 2…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Today's foreca…