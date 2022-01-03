Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.