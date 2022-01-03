 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News