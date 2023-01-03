La Crosse's evening forecast: Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are …
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshi…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degree…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.