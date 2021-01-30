Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
