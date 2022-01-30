This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
