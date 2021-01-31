For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.34. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
