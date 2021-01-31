 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.34. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News