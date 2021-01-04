La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 35.56. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.59. 24 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.12. Today's forec…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Cross…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.4. 11 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Today's foreca…