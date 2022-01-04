La Crosse's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
