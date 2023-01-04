For the drive home in La Crosse: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
