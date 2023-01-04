 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

