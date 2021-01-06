La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.08. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Cross…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.12. Today's forec…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.8. Today's foreca…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. 21 degrees …