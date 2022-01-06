This evening in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. The La Cro…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…