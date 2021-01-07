Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.01. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.