This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. The La Cro…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. -11 degrees is today's low. Th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of…