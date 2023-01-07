Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.