Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 23.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

