This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 23.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.53. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Cross…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with te…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.12. A 21-degree…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.49. 24 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. 21 degrees …