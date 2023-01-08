Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.