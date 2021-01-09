La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.85. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
