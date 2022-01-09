Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
