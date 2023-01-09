Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.