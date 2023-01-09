This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 d…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect p…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 6 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…