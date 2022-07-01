 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

