Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
