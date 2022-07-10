Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.