Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunsh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's for…
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.