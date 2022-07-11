Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.