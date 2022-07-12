Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.