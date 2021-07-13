For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clea…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse folks should …