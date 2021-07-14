Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.