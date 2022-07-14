Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
