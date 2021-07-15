La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clea…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, La Crosse folks should …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…