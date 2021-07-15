Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.