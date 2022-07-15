Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.