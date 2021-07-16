For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clea…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm…