For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
