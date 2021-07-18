This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
The La Crosse area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clea…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sunday. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…